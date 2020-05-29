A Blaine County man has been sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to one felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
Carlos Hernandez Vasquez, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on May 6. In addition to probation, Vasquez was ordered to successfully complete drug court, do 100 hours of community service and pay court fees.
“I have to get myself together,” Vasquez said during his statement to the court.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit, a warrant was served on Vasquez for a probation violation. In the process of arresting him, police found a methamphetamine pipe and a folded-up piece of tinfoil that contained meth.
The sentencing hearing was done digitally via Zoom with only the judge, a court clerk and a court reporter in the courtroom, and the prosecutor, defense attorney and defendant in different locations.
Technical difficulties were addressed early on, as the jail reported the defendant, who was in custody, couldn’t hear what was being said by everyone. Vasquez will have to continue using Zoom until things return to normal, as drug court is also being done virtually for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic.
Vasquez told the court he hoped to do well in the drug court program, in order to better himself and build a relationship with his child.
“Work on yourself and what’s in your control,” 5th District Judge Jonathan Brody told him.
