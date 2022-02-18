A Hailey woman has been ordered to 3 years of probation and must complete an intensive outpatient drug treatment program following a guilty plea to felony methamphetamine possession.
Karissa Reann Belieu, 27, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021, after selling meth to a confidential informant who was being monitored by law enforcement. According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Kristen Quinton, Belieu sold $1,125 worth of meth—1.75 grams—to the informant in Ketchum.
Belieu originally faced a felony charge of delivering methamphetamine, a crime punishable in Idaho by a up to life in prison and a $25,000 fine. In November, she pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of possessing the drug, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years and fine of $15,000, as part of a plea agreement.
At sentencing on Jan. 24, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson placed Belieu on 3 years of supervised probation with a not-to-exceed sentence of 5 years and gave her a 4-month jail term, with full credit for time already served. He also ordered her to pay $722 in public defender, drug testing and law-enforcement reimbursement costs, $285 in court costs and $100 in lab-testing costs.
As part of her probation, Belieu must complete 100 hours of community service, receive at least nine hours of intensive outpatient treatment per week under American Society of Addiction Medicine guidelines and not have contact with the confidential informant.
Court records indicate Belieu violated her conditions of release four times. Defense attorney Keith Roark, however, argued at her sentencing hearing that the 126 days she already spent in the Blaine County jail made up for her failure to abide by conditions of release.
On Jan. 24, Williamson said he found treatment necessary and asked Belieu to seriously consider Blaine County Drug Court. Roark told the court that Belieu planned to move out of Blaine County, and Belieu confirmed that she had arranged treatment in Twin Falls.
