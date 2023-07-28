A Blaine County man was sentenced to two years in state prison on July 11, two months after pleading guilty to charges of felony rape and misdemeanor sexual battery.
Raul Sixto Chamorro-Sanchez, 49, was charged with raping his roommate and forcibly groping a different roommate with the intention to commit rape between August and October 2022, according to a charging document filed by prosecutor Matthew Fredback Nov. 9, 2022.
According to a police report filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Hansen, one victim told police in a Nov. 4 interview that she and her spouse had recently moved in with Chamorro-Sanchez at The Meadows, south of Ketchum. She alleged that while home alone the morning of Sept. 20, Chamorro-Sanchez began to complain about his sexual frustration and groped her, causing her to push him away, according to the report. She also alleged that he tried to rape her the morning of Oct. 24 when she was home alone.
“[The victim] stated she told him no, at which point Raul came over to the couch and physically pushed her against the back rest of the couch, restraining her … [and] began trying to pull her pants down,” Hansen’s report states. The report goes on to state that the victim had to slap and kick Chamorro-Sanchez and eventually bite his hand in order for him to stop the attack. The victim also told police she and her spouse were immediately kicked out of Chamorro-Sanchez’s home following the attack.
According to Hansen’s report, a different roommate came forward to police on Nov. 8 to report being assaulted and raped by Chamorro-Sanchez in August. The second victim told Sheriff’s Office Detective John Lowder that Chamorro-Sanchez had groped her in his car on Aug. 10 after promising her a ride and raped her at home the following morning, Hansen stated.
“Instead of going home, he parked in an empty lot next to the hospital [on Aug. 10] and began touching her, locked the doors of the vehicle so she could not get out” and refused to take her home, Hansen stated. On Aug. 11, the roommate reported that she was preparing for work in the bathroom with the door locked when Chamorro-Sanchez managed to unlock the door, attacked her and raped her, Hansen stated.
“[The second victim] mentioned that no one else was inside the residence, so nobody heard her screaming,” Hansen stated.
When confronted by police at his residence on Nov. 8, Chamorro-Sanchez initially denied trying to kiss the first victim but later admitted to Hansen and Lt. Fabrizio Lizano that he did in fact grope her and wanted sexual favors from her, Hansen stated. Later in the conversation, he denied having sexual contact with either person, the report stated.
At sentencing on July 11, Chamorro-Sanchez told the court that while he pleaded guilty, he had been at work when the rape was alleged to have occurred. Public Defender Doug Nelson argued that Chamorro-Sanchez’s employer found him to be “dependable, competent and loyal,” and also raised the possibility of the victims claiming domestic violence to obtain “U nonimmigrant” status.
Blaine County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill argued that Chamorro-Sanchez was not accepting any responsibility for his actions and had told “inconsistent” stories about his interactions with the victims, whom she said were “vulnerable” due to their immigration status. She recommended a two-year prison sentence followed by a three-year indeterminate period in custody, a $5,000 fine with $4,000 suspended and a five-year no-contact order protecting the victims.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson upheld Summerhill’s recommendations. For the charge of rape, he ordered a two-year prison sentence followed by a three-year indeterminate period in custody, and for the sexual battery charge a year-long prison sentence to run concurrently with the other sentence.
Williamson also ordered Chamorro-Sanchez to pay a $5,000 fine, with $4,000 suspended, and upheld the requested no-contact orders. The judge said he understood Nelson’s argument that the victims would fabricate claims to obtain U visas but pointed out that the victims did not know each other, and had reported Chamorro-Sanchez’s sexual abuse independently.
Chamorro-Sanchez was placed on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement immigration hold upon his arrest last year and will be deported to Peru in the coming weeks, according to Nelson. ￼
