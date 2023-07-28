Raul Sixto Chamorro-Sanchez

 Courtesy mugshot

A Blaine County man was sentenced to two years in state prison on July 11, two months after pleading guilty to charges of felony rape and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Raul Sixto Chamorro-Sanchez, 49, was charged with raping his roommate and forcibly groping a different roommate with the intention to commit rape between August and October 2022, according to a charging document filed by prosecutor Matthew Fredback Nov. 9, 2022.

According to a police report filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Hansen, one victim told police in a Nov. 4 interview that she and her spouse had recently moved in with Chamorro-Sanchez at The Meadows, south of Ketchum. She alleged that while home alone the morning of Sept. 20, Chamorro-Sanchez began to complain about his sexual frustration and groped her, causing her to push him away, according to the report. She also alleged that he tried to rape her the morning of Oct. 24 when she was home alone.

