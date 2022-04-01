A Hailey woman accused of stealing more than $1,400 from a gas station in Bellevue was sentenced to at least three years in state prison on March 15 following a guilty plea to one count of felony grand theft in January.
Christina Destiney Rose Drake, 31, was originally arrested on July 28, 2021, for allegedly pocketing large amounts of cash from the register while working as a clerk at the northern Oasis Stop ‘N Go station.
Gas station managers compiled a spreadsheet documenting “about $9,000 in losses” from Drake’s thefts, according to court records. A restitution hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 4, to determine exactly how much Drake owes the establishment.
Drake must also spend an indeterminate three-year period in custody—either on probation or subject to terms of a rider agreement—bringing her total sentence to a possible maximum of six years, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled on March 15. He did not impose a fine, but ordered Drake to pay $245 in court costs.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by Assistant Bellevue Marshal Kirtus Gaston, as well as in-court testimony from the store manager, Drake first began to arouse suspicion when she could not provide the store manager with an explanation as to why she had refunded $500 worth of propane tanks without keeping proper receipts.
Gaston goes on to state in his affidavit that the store manager contacted the district manager, who reviewed Drake’s transaction history and the store’s surveillance footage.
Cameras above the register captured Drake concealing cash under her phone and other items, rubber-banding bills in receipt paper and concealing the bundles inside the cash register before pocketing them, according to Gaston’s affidavit. The footage allegedly showed Drake taking $1,425 in cash in between July 3 and July 28, 2021, with individual thefts ranging from $144 to $420, Gaston wrote.
Drake was previously convicted on a count of felony grand theft in 2016 for stealing precious gemstones from the home of a former employer in 2015. She has one year and four months left to on a suspended sentence for that conviction; the remainder of that sentence will run concurrently with her new three-year prison term, Williamson ruled. The 230 days Drake spent in county jail following her arrest last summer will also count toward the three-year term, he ruled.
At sentencing, Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill called Drake’s court-ordered probation period from the 2015 case “unsuccessful,” noting that Drake has had three parole violations since then. Drake issued an apology to the court and stated that she hoped to “start a new life.” ￼
