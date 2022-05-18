Police responded in force to Wood River Middle School Tuesday morning after staff and students heard what they thought was a gunshot in a building bathroom.
The school was locked down around 10:30 a.m. after reports of a loud pop that sounded like gunfire inside the school, school officials said. That sound turned out to be student popping a balloon, according to members of law enforcement who responded to the Hailey school.
All students were accounted for and none were injured, Wood River Middle School administrators said shortly afterward. But students and teachers took cover in their classrooms for roughly an hour Tuesday morning while police swept the scene and what appeared to be an air ambulance helicopter flew nearby.
Those officers searched every room in the building, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said. They did not find anyone with weapons.
All other Blaine County schools were under a lockout during that time, which meant no one could enter or exit school buildings.
The full-scale action came “out of an abundance of caution” the district said afterward, adding “a special thanks to law enforcement for their rapid response.”
Per BCSD policy, lockdown procedure requires staff to lock classroom doors, turn off lights and place students quietly out of sight. That’s different from a lockout, where all students are called back into a school building, the doors are bolted, and classes carry on.
Classes at Wood River Middle School did continue Tuesday afternoon, though parents were allowed to check their children out of school for the rest of the day.
