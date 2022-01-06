Investigators and county officials remain quiet on the death of East Fork resident Dylan Heuring, who was killed when he was struck by a car along state Highway 75 in the early hours of Oct. 12.
Six total inquiries from the Express to the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office and to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3 had gone unanswered as of press time Thursday.
Heuring, 30, a Triumph resident, was hit near Golden Eagle Ranch, about 5 miles north of Hailey, and near the Greenhorn Gulch Road intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel. On Dec. 20, Mikel told the Express that Heuring’s cause of death was “blunt-force trauma.”
The driver who struck Heuring reportedly left the scene of the accident but later cooperated with law enforcement.
“The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene, but both the vehicle and the driver were located a short time later,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in an Oct. 13 press release.
“Crime scene investigation, debris found at the scene, and Heuring’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The initial evidence at the scene indicates Heuring was likely walking in the northbound lane of travel at the time of the collision.”
The same press release stated that “an accident reconstruction expert with the Idaho State Police” was “working with BCSO deputies to further the investigation.”
Lynn Hightower, communications director with the Idaho State Police, however, told the Express on Dec. 28 that state police were not involved in the matter.
“This is a Blaine County Sheriff’s investigation. You would need to follow up with them,” she wrote via email.
On Nov. 8, BCSO Chief Deputy Will Fruehling told the Express that crash investigation reports and crash reconstruction reports were still being compiled and would be forwarded to Fredback for review “in the near future.”
“The only update I have is that the matter is still under investigation,” Fruehling stated at the time. “Detectives have been keeping the family updated.” ￼
