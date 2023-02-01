Assistant Hailey Police Chief Todd Peck addresses parents outside Wood River Middle School during a lockdown on May 17. The incident—which turned out to be a popped balloon—contributed to a renewed focus on school safety heading into the 2022-23 school year.
Some 18 local police officers, firefighters and paramedics will gather at the now-closed Big Wood 4 Cinemas in Hailey next week for a series of drills to improve their active-shooter training response, Hailey Police Chief Steve England said in a phone interview Tuesday.
England said residents and passersby should not be alarmed to see uniformed officers holding “decoy” guns outside the Main Street building starting Monday, Feb. 6.
The five-day course will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open to the press only on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., he said.
England said the drills will be coordinated across county agencies, with participation from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Marshal’s Office and Sun Valley Police Department.
Hailey Assistant Police Chief Todd Peck and the Hailey Police Department will serve as the hosts and Sun Valley Police Department Assistant Chief Travis Olsen and two out-of-county instructors will teach the course, England said in an accompanying press release on Tuesday.
The coursework is being supported through a $30,000 federal U.S. Department of Justice “COPS,” or Community Oriented Policing Services, grant, “which allows all attendees to [participate] tuition-free,” he said.
According to England, Peck began to look into the possibility of bringing a “local Active Shooter-type Train-the-Trainer” instructional class to the Wood River Valley last year in the wake of the tragic May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the “popped balloon incident at the Wood River Middle School” that preceded the Uvalde shooting by a week.
The Middle School incident prompted a large police response after staff and students reported a loud pop that sounded like gunfire inside a school bathroom. The sound turned out to be a student popping a balloon.
“Since public school is still in session and we were still attempting to locate a suitable building for the training to be held, last October, Peck was able to secure the old and now empty Big Wood Movie Theatre by working with the owner,” Latham Williams, England stated.
England added that the theater is currently being used as a temporary emergency homeless shelter, housing some 34 adults and seven children. The building will need to be shut down and rearranged on Feb. 5 to accommodate the drill event, the Blaine County commissioners reported last week.
On Tuesday, Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly declined to say where the shelter residents will stay during the drill.
Future use of theater property unclear
The Big Wood multiplex closed in August 2022 after nearly two decades of operation under Metropolitan Theatres Corp., citing major declines in box office sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Jan. 9, Williams told the Hailey City Council that he may be building multifamily housing on one or both of the back two lots behind the theater, along River Street.
Williams also asked the council to redistribute 38 in-lieu parking credits that currently apply to the theater lot on Main Street to the two River Street lots, stressing that if he couldn’t get the parking credits reallocated he would “build … some massive thing [without the requirement] to provide 38 parking spaces, probably shoved up on Main Street.”
“If you say no, I may just turn around and sell the land on River Street to a developer to build on and sell the front [theater] lot to someone who doesn’t have to provide parking spaces,” Williams told the council.
The council unanimously approved Williams’ request that same night.
“There are other opportunities that are more important for that space than entertainment right now,” Councilman Juan Martinez said at the time. ￼
