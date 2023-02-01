Big Wood 4 (copy)

Law enforcement agencies will take part in a week of active-shooter training at the closed Big Wood 4 Cinema in Hailey next week.

Some 18 local police officers, firefighters and paramedics will gather at the now-closed Big Wood 4 Cinemas in Hailey next week for a series of drills to improve their active-shooter training response, Hailey Police Chief Steve England said in a phone interview Tuesday.

England said residents and passersby should not be alarmed to see uniformed officers holding “decoy” guns outside the Main Street building starting Monday, Feb. 6.

The five-day course will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open to the press only on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., he said.

Assistant Hailey Police Chief Todd Peck addresses parents outside Wood River Middle School during a lockdown on May 17. The incident—which turned out to be a popped balloon—contributed to a renewed focus on school safety heading into the 2022-23 school year.

