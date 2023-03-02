Idaho State Police and law enforcement agencies across Idaho have commenced a campaign to stop aggressive driving.
The agencies plan to conduct extra patrols through March 11 to educate drivers and enforce driving laws.
Preliminary data from the Idaho Department of Transportation indicates that there were 14,000 aggressive driving crashes in Idaho in 2022 and that 39% of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior, Idaho State Police stated in a news release.
“Aggressive driving is dangerous driving,” said Capt. Chris Weadick, a state policeman based in Idaho Falls. “As our roadways continue seeing increased traffic volumes, ISP responds to more calls of aggressive driving and collisions. We want people to slow down and pay attention to their driving so everyone arrives at their destination safely.”
Examples of aggressive driving listed by Idaho State Police include: blocking cars attempting to change lanes; changing lanes without signaling; cutting in front of another driver, then slowing down; driving too fast for conditions; failing to yield or stop for traffic lights and stop signs; passing on the wrong side of the road or on the shoulder; screaming, honking or flashing lights; speeding; tailgating; and weaving in and out of traffic.
“Every day, Idahoans do the right thing but sometimes frustration boils over and aggressive driving behaviors puts others at risk,” Weadick said. “Speed and failure to follow traffic laws are factors in almost every crash—which are preventable.”
If an aggressive driver is nearby, state police advise that motorists “safely get out of the way, stay calm, ignore gestures, and report the vehicle’s location and direction of travel to 911 or *ISP (*477).”
