Idaho State Police and law enforcement agencies across Idaho have commenced a campaign to stop aggressive driving.

The agencies plan to conduct extra patrols through March 11 to educate drivers and enforce driving laws.

Preliminary data from the Idaho Department of Transportation indicates that there were 14,000 aggressive driving crashes in Idaho in 2022 and that 39% of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior, Idaho State Police stated in a news release.

