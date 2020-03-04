According to defense attorney Doug Nelson, a plea agreement is in the process of being negotiated on behalf of his client, Matthew Richard Park, who faces five felonies following a fatal car accident in August.
During a status conference on Monday, Nelson said the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had offered a plea agreement and Nelson had sent a counteroffer.
Park, 46, faces a maximum sentence of 75 years in prison if convicted.
He is charged with three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter and two counts of felony aggravated DUI for a fatal car accident on Aug. 10 that left three sisters under age seven dead and their father severely injured.
Park allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.191 and 0.189 at the time of the accident, according to court records. The legal limit in Idaho is 0.08.
A jury trial was initially scheduled to begin Feb. 19, but that trial date was vacated, according to court records. On Monday, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson rescheduled the seven-day jury trial to begin April 28, if a plea agreement is not reached before then.
According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were dispatched to an area on U.S. Highway 20 about 5 miles west of Timmerman Junction in southern Blaine County around 1:19 a.m. the night of the accident.
A blue 2000 Dodge Neon, driven by Somchai Ray Lee Lurak, 26, of Mountain Home, along with passengers Emma Weigand and Lurak’s three daughters, ages 3, 5 and 6, was struck from behind by Park’s 1995 Dodge pickup, killing all three girls who were in the back seat, all in car seats. Lurak also suffered severe injury and is now considered an incomplete quadriplegic, with minimal movement capability, according to Lurak’s fiancé.
Park is now scheduled for a pretrial conference on April 13.
Commented