A Picabo woman faces a felony charge of cocaine possession along with misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and driving under the influence after a welfare check on her vehicle led to her arrest last week.
Blaine County Sheriff Deputy Jacy Baird arrested Rachel Amine McLaughlin, 39, in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 15, after finding her car on the side of Gannet Road, according to a probable-cause affidavit written by Baird.
Baird was traveling on Gannett Road west of North Picabo Road when he observed a red Toyota Corolla in the north-side barrow pit with its reverse lights on, attempting to drive backwards up the berm, according to the affidavit. Baird activated his emergency lights to check on the welfare of the driver. Upon making contact with McLaughlin, Baird noticed “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the Toyota,” he stated in his affidavit.
After McLaughlin allegedly failed a field sobriety test, Baird said that he searched McLaughlin’s car and located 0.4 grams of marijuana, according to the probable-cause affidavit. Baird also recovered several clear bags containing a white substance in the vehicle and on McLaughlin’s person, the affidavit states. The substance amounted to 20 grams and tested positive for cocaine in a field test, Baird said.
McLaughlin was booked into the Blaine County Jail on the three charges. She was arraigned in Magistrate Court last Friday and released on a $3,000 court-ordered bond.
