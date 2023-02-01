A Blaine County resident is facing up to 14 years in state prison for allegedly admitting to keeping cocaine and morphine pills in his company vehicle.

Jeremy Ryan Hellmann, 44, of Picabo, was traveling north in a white Ford van near the intersection of state Highway 75 and Elkhorn Road around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 when he side-swiped a northbound Sun Valley patrol vehicle, causing it to crash into a snowbank, according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and a probable-cause for arrest affidavit from Sheriff’s Deputy Alek McFarland.

The Sun Valley police officer reported that Hellmann appeared “intoxicated” and had drifted into his lane prior to the collision, McFarland stated. The patrol vehicle was moderately damaged, but neither driver was injured.

