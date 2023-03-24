An Oregon woman is facing one felony count of methamphetamine possession and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Ketchum on Feb. 9.

Carrie Lynn Wise, 61, of Banks, Oregon, was arraigned on the drug charges in Blaine County Magistrate Court the same day of her arrest.

According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Crusberg, Wise was the passenger in a car that was traveling south on state Highway 75 near the Serenade Lane intersection in Ketchum around 1:09 a.m. on Feb. 9.

