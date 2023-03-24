An Oregon woman is facing one felony count of methamphetamine possession and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Ketchum on Feb. 9.
Carrie Lynn Wise, 61, of Banks, Oregon, was arraigned on the drug charges in Blaine County Magistrate Court the same day of her arrest.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Crusberg, Wise was the passenger in a car that was traveling south on state Highway 75 near the Serenade Lane intersection in Ketchum around 1:09 a.m. on Feb. 9.
Crusberg noticed the car was “traveling in the middle of two lanes and traveling on the shoulder” and stopped the vehicle at the intersection. The driver told Crusberg she could not see the road and explained that she and Wise “had come from North Dakota and had gotten lost and were on their way to Boise,” the officer stated.
During the conversation, Crusberg allegedly noticed an “orange pipe in plain view” and asked to see it, according to his report. Wise responded that the pipe was not hers, after which point Crusberg asked both women to step out of the vehicle so he could search it, he stated.
During the search, Crusberg allegedly recovered a “red pipe and torch lighter” under the driver’s seat, a “green pipe” sitting on the passenger’s seat, a “small bottle with a white crystal-like substance” inside the passenger door and a “torch lighter in Carrie’s purse.”
The powder was tested on scene and tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, Crusberg stated. It was determined that the meth and at least one pipe belonged to Wise, while the remaining drug paraphernalia was the driver’s, according to the report. Crusberg arrested both Wise and the driver; the latter was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and released, he stated.
Once in custody, Wise allegedly denied that the meth was hers. Then, on the way to the Blaine County Jail, Wise allegedly told Crusberg she had more meth in her underwear and “did not want to catch another charge,” according to the report. Crusberg stated that he recovered an additional 4.9 grams of meth during a search of her person at the sally port outside the jail. The roughly 5 grams of meth was distributed in “three containers” in her underwear, he noted.
Wise faces combined fines of $16,000 and up to 7 years in prison for the drug-related charges. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Fifth District Court the afternoon of March 28 and will be represented by public defender Doug Nelson. ￼
