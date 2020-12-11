An Oregon man was sentenced to three years’ probation last month following a guilty plea to felony possession of methamphetamine after his arrest in Blaine County over the summer.
Steven L. Taylor, 45, pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 2 and was ordered to serve three years on probation, complete 150 hours of community service and pay $3,000 in fines along with $97 in restitution to the state of Idaho for drug testing.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Philip Rummel, deputies were dispatched to a scene north of Timmerman Junction on state Highway 75 on June 25 for a report of a battery in progress.
Once the deputies arrived on the scene, the victim reported Taylor had hit them and they wished to press charges. Upon arrest, Taylor admitted to possession of methamphetamine. During a search of Taylor’s Toyota, deputies found one gram of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of marijuana. Deputies also found two glass pipes, one used to smoke marijuana and the other to smoke methamphetamine.
Per the plea agreement, Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback dismissed three misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the battery charge that initiated the law enforcement involvement.
