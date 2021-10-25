A man from Oregon was found dead a short distance from the Pioneer Cabin Trail parking lot over the weekend, according to Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel.
The man was identified as Robert Wallace, 59, of Portland, Oregon.
Next of kin had been notified as of late Monday afternoon, Mikel said. Cause of death had not been determined yet.
“We’re still deciding if an autopsy will be necessary,” he said.
The matter remains under investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, according to Chief Deputy Will Fruehling.
The popular Pioneer Cabin Trail is popular 8-mile, somewhat strenuous day hike east of Sun Valley that leads to the historic Pioneer Cabin out Corral Creek.
