An Oregon man faces a felony offense of possession of methamphetamine and several misdemeanors after Blaine County deputies were called for a report of a battery in progress, just north of Timmerman Junction on state Highway 75 in late June.
Steven L. Taylor, 45, was arrested on June 25 around 4 p.m. by deputies of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, charged with meth possession, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, following a report of a possible domestic battery in progress.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Deputy Philip Rummel, Taylor allegedly told Rummel that he and the alleged victim were traveling from Oregon to Idaho when they got lost along the way, leading to a verbal altercation. According to the alleged victim, Taylor struck her on the back of her neck, and she told deputies she wanted to press charges against Taylor.
In the affidavit, Rummel said that Taylor admitted to having methamphetamine in the Toyota. Deputies allegedly found one gram of a substance that tested presumptive positive for meth along with 3.5 grams of marijuana and two glass pipes, one allegedly used to smoke marijuana and a second allegedly used to smoke meth.
Taylor is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 10, at which time the court must determine if there is sufficient evidence for the felony case to proceed into District Court.
