An Oregon man faces a felony charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Nov. 1 along state Highway 75.
Matthew Morgan Job, 34, was pulled over on East Fork Road around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 after a Blaine County sheriff’s deputy allegedly observed his vehicle driving from in front of St. Luke’s hospital south of Ketchum south to East Fork Road, crossing the fog lines along the highway multiple times and crossing the double yellow line.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Deputy Walter Todd, he pulled over the red 1995 Toyota for failure to maintain lane and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Job allegedly told Todd that he had been briefly looking at his cellphone, which was why he left his lane while driving.
However, according to the affidavit, Todd allegedly noticed Job to have bloodshot and glassy eyes and could smell the odor of alcohol. He also allegedly noticed that Job continued to change his story about where he was driving from.
He “seemed confused,” Todd stated in the affidavit.
In the process of collecting Job’s license, registration and insurance information, Todd allegedly noticed a Mason jar next to Job “that appeared to contain a green leafy substance that I know from my training and experience to be Marijuana,” the affidavit states.
“Once back at my patrol vehicle I held the packaged marijuana in front of [Job] and asked if he wanted to talk about it. [Job] said, ‘yeah, I’m from Oregon man I smoke pot.’”
Job refused to give a breath sample to test for blood-alcohol concentrations and a warrant for a blood draw was not requested, according to the affidavit.
Under state law, possession of more than three ounces of marijuana is a felony. The affidavit did not state how much marijuana was allegedly in the Mason jar.
Job is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 1, at which time a judge will assess the evidence and decide if there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed as a felony.
