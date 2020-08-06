The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into a fatal shooting that left one person dead around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. The shooting occurred in a backcountry campground in Custer County, according to a press release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
According to the press release, witnesses reported that a group of approximately 16 to 18 people were camping when an individual unknown to the group entered their camp.
“An altercation began resulting in shots fired,” the press release states.
“One person is deceased.”
The incident reportedly involved an off-duty officer, and the case remains under investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. The investigation is being led by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremond County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police.
Additional information will be released as the investigation allows, according to the press release.
No one from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has returned a request for comment on who belongs to the Incident Task Force, nor to clarify whether the off-duty officer was the person fatally shot. According to a representative with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, no further information is available at this time.
