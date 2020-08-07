One person was killed in a shooting involving an off-duty police officer in Custer County last weekend, according to a statement released Thursday by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
When reached for comment Friday, neither the Custer County Sheriff’s Office nor the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office—which is leading the investigation—would say in which capacity the officer was involved.
The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. at a backcountry campground on Saturday, Aug. 1, according to the statement from the sheriff's office. Witnesses said that a group of approximately 16 to 18 people were camping when a person they did not know entered their camp, the sheriff's office said.
“An altercation began resulting in shots fired,” the press release states.
The statement from the sheriff’s office does not specify which agency the off-duty officer worked for. When asked by the Idaho Mountain Express on Friday whether a Custer County officer had been killed or was under investigation, Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said he did not know anything beyond the information in the press release.
There is currently no threat to the public, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said.
Custer County Coroner Chad Workman told the Idaho Mountain Express on Friday that the shooting victim had been identified, but that the coroner's office would not release any information about the person's identity due to the ongoing investigation.
The case is under investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. The investigation is being led by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police.
