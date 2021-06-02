A North Dakota man has been sentenced to a maximum of six years in prison following a guilty plea to burglary for a March 2020 incident.
Shawn Curtis Horner, 39, pleaded guilty to the felony burglary charge and a charge of felony grand theft on May 24 and was sentenced on the same day for his crimes.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Mickey Henderson on March 18, 2020, Horner along with a co-perpetrator, Leslie Mabrey, were arrested by Idaho State Police following a string of burglaries south of Carey.
Horner was initially facing eight charges, including two misdemeanors for driving without privileges and possession of a controlled substance. He was also facing four additional felony charges including aiding and abetting, grand theft of firearms and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Per the plea agreement, both misdemeanors were dismissed along with the other felony charges.
At minimum, Horner will serve two years in prison, with an indeterminate four years that could be imposed with probation isn’t granted after two years. He was credited with 224 days of incarceration, which will go toward his overall sentence time.
According to the affidavit, Horner and his accomplice were arrested after a witness followed them from Blaine County into Lincoln County after seeing the two burglarize a home south of Carey on U.S. Highway 26.
Idaho State Police arrested the pair in Lincoln County and found items in the vehicle allegedly obtained from several burglaries.
