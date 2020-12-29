More than two months after Bellevue residents Ashley Midby and Jared Murphy were found dead in the office area of a local coffee shop, few details surrounding the apparent murder-suicide have been made public.
On Tuesday morning, Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower told the Idaho Mountain Express that she had no new information to share about the investigation or autopsy results.
The bodies of Midby, 34, and Murphy, 28, were discovered shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Investigators have not said who is thought to have carried out the apparent murder-suicide or whether any weapons were found at the scene. Both appear to have died of gunshot wounds, ISP said in the week after their deaths.
Autopsies were performed on Oct. 26, according to Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel. Mikel told the Mountain Express at the time that it could be more than a month before the autopsy results are finalized and an official determination is made on whether one of the wounds was self-inflicted.
Midby worked at the coffee shop where her body was found. She was a “daily fixture” in the lives of many Bellevue residents, Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said. Murphy, a Bellevue mayoral candidate, worked as an officer in the Hailey Police Department from 2018 until the time of his death, according to employment records obtained by the Express.
Murphy and Midby were “well known to each other,” ISP said in October
According to call logs obtained by the Mountain Express, the Bellevue Marshal’s Office responded to an address identified in county records as Murphy’s home in Bellevue for a “domestic verbal” incident on Oct. 19. Police were also called to Murphy’s house twice on Oct. 23, the day after his death. One of those calls resulted in a report that is currently part of ISP’s investigation, Bellevue Marshal’s Deputy Kirtus Gaston told the Mountain Express in November. Due to its involvement in the investigation, Gaston said that the Marshal’s Office could not provide that report to the Mountain Express and directed the Express to ISP, the investigating agency.
Hightower previously told the Mountain Express that she could not comment on whether calls to Murphy’s house in the week of the shooting are part of the ongoing investigation.
