A Hailey man was arraigned Monday on two felony counts of battery upon law enforcement personnel after allegedly spitting blood on two officers on New Year’s Day.
Blaine County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a bar in Ketchum around 1:26 a.m. on Jan. 1 to settle a “brawl” involving five men that apparently began inside and continued on Main Street.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Cpl. Matthew Reichert, the officer was patrolling south on Main Street near Sun Valley Road when he observed four “intoxicated” men punching each other outside the bar and a fifth man, later identified as 21-year-old Hailey resident Jose P. Quinonez Tamayo, “lying face down in the snow-covered sidewalk in a pool of blood,” unconscious.
According to Reichert’s affidavit, bar employees and a witness told the officer that Quinonez Tamayo had been removed from the bar for “being belligerent” and punching an employee, resulting in the fight.
Reichert wrote that after he moved Quinonez Tamayo onto his side in a “recovery” position, the man came to and began yelling profanities at the officer. Quinonez Tamayo allegedly refused to comply with commands to cooperate, refused medical help and “swung a closed-fist left hook” at Reichert’s face, according to the affidavit. The punch prompted another BCSO deputy on scene, Justin Madrid, to tackle the man, Reichert stated.
Once cuffed and seated at a picnic table, Quinonez Tamayo allegedly “kept screaming at” the officers and “spit blood” onto both of their faces and uniforms, the affidavit states.
“There were blood droplets on my forehead, face, clothing and boots,” Reichert wrote. “Madrid had blood all over his clothing as well.”
Quinonez Tamayo was treated for his injuries at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center on Saturday morning before being taken into custody of the Blaine County Jail. He was held on $7,500 bond until his release Monday, Jan. 3; as a condition of his release, he must not visit any bars.
Deputies are “still working to determine the identity of the individual that kicked Quinonez Tamayo” during the fight and apparently broke his nose, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Quinonez Tamayo faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer in addition to his two felony battery charges. Court records show that he entered a not guilty plea to the third charge at his arraignment hearing on Jan. 3 in Magistrate Court.
Quinonez Tamayo is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Jan. 13, at which time the prosecutor must present sufficient evidence for the case to advance to District Court. ￼
