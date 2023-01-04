Content Note: This story discusses domestic violence and self-harm, which some readers might find distressing. Free, confidential support is available through The Crisis Hotline in Ketchum at 208-788-3596 or The Advocates in Hailey at 208-788-4191.
A civil lawsuit filed last year against three local jurisdictions and a former Hailey police officer who murdered a Bellevue woman in 2020 was updated on Friday to include Hailey Police Chief Steve England as a defendant, federal court records indicate.
Bellevue resident Jared Murphy, 28—a mayoral candidate at the time—shot and killed his former partner, Bellevue resident Ashley Midby, 34, on the evening of Oct. 22, 2020, before taking his own life, according to the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The confirmed murder-suicide occurred in an office area adjacent to a coffee shop in downtown Bellevue where Midby had been working. She was shot four times with Murphy’s pistol and succumbed to her injuries.
“Murphy’s subsequent suicide prevents any opportunity to bring him to justice for this heinous and cowardly act,” County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Fredback stated at the time.
In March 2022, Midby’s mother and stepfather, Karen and Mike Tackett, filed a lawsuit alleging that local law enforcement agencies and their associated jurisdictions—Hailey, Bellevue and Blaine County—missed numerous opportunities to prevent their daughter’s murder at the hands of the former policeman.
The jurisdictions are being sued over alleged negligence and due-process violations under the Fourteenth Amendment, while Murphy’s estate is being sued over wrongful death and infliction of emotional distress.
On Dec. 30, the plaintiffs introduced new background and context to the case in a third amended complaint filed by attorney Chad Nicholson. The amended complaint, which has been allowed to proceed in court by U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, expands on previous allegations of Murphy’s “explosive and abusive outbursts” at Midby and her dog. It also alleges heavy drinking, mood swings and suicidal tendencies—patterns that were in place as early as 2018, Nicholson claimed.
According to the Tacketts’ amended complaint, Murphy “blew” in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, prompting Midby to text her mother for help. Tackett called the police, and three different agencies responded to the call: the Hailey Police Department, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellevue Marshal’s Office. Following the call, both Tackett and Midby were interviewed by a deputy with the Bellevue Marshal’s Office.
“The first words Ashley spoke [to the officers] were:’ I needed a safe way to get out of here tonight,’” the complaint states. Midby also informed the responding officers that Murphy had abused her dog, smashed the lights in her home and burned their belongings, according to the complaint.
On Oct. 20, 2022, Murphy was placed on administrative leave by England while the string of domestic incidents was investigated further, according to a subsequent report by the the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. On Oct. 22, England told Murphy he would need to either resign or be fired. Either way, Fredback said, Murphy was told he would have to hand in his badge and service weapon by Oct. 26.
The revised lawsuit accuses England of improperly handling Murphy’s past driving under the influence charge and his “volatile” relationship with his ex-wife, whom he allegedly “emotionally, verbally and psychologically abused.” It further accuses England of failing to address two “potential domestic violence incidents” against Midby that at least one other Hailey Police Department officer reported to the department, including violence directed toward Midby while “snowmobiling [with the couple] in Stanley, Idaho.”
Attorney Michael Elia, who is representing the county, Hailey, Bellevue and England, did not comment on the allegations contained in the new complaint.
“Representing public entities, we’re unable to comment on pending litigation,” Elia told the Express Tuesday.
Neither Nicholson nor J. Justin May, who is representing Murphy’s estate, responded to requests for comment by press time Tuesday. The defendants will now have a chance to respond to the allegations contained in the third amended complaint.
According to the most recent version filed with the court, Midby and her mother conducted a second interview with a Bellevue Marshall’s Office deputy on Oct. 19, three days before her death. During the interview, the pair revealed information that “gave officers probable cause or reasonable suspicion to believe that at least four felonies had been committed” by Murphy, Nicholson wrote.
Some alleged instances of violence detailed by Midby and Tackett during the interview include Murphy pushing Midby on a boat dock on Redfish Lake, berating her in front of other officers, using a hammer to break down walls in their home, threatening to shoot her dog, and brandishing a firearm while “telling her that he was going to down the bottle [of vodka] and shoot himself.”
“The failure of each municipal defendant to confiscate Jared’s service weapon(s) and other firearms in the house based upon felony conduct and domestic violence was a substantial factor in Ashley’s death,” the complaint states.
In the Oct. 19 interview, Nicholson stated that Midby described the snowmobililng incident as “possibly one of the most horrific moments of her life.”
“Mrs. Tackett told the BMO deputy that the HPD officer who had witnessed the incident told her that ‘she needed to get her daughter away from [Jared] because he was dangerous,’” Nicholson stated. “Mrs. Tackett then told the BMO deputy that the HPD officer again confronted her at a local fair and reported to Mrs. Tackett that he had contacted a supervising officer within HPD named Todd Peck and reported Jared’s behavior to him. When Todd appeared at the fair, the HPD officer attempted to confirm for Mrs. Tackett that he had reported Jared’s behavior … to which Todd ‘downplayed’ as if to implicitly state ‘let’s not talk about this here.’”
Midby also reported to the Bellevue Marshal’s Office three days before her death that she suspected Jared of stealing her medicine “due to physical symptoms he would display such as dilated eyes and/or agitated and amped up behavior,” Nicholson stated. She also suspected him of poisoning her.
“Jared brought Ashley a glass of water and she slept for nearly two days—waking up fuzzy and displaying signs of amnesia—which she stated did not comport with any medications prescribed to her,” the complaint states.
According to the complaint, Midby also revealed that Murphy had a “freakout incident” one year before her death, in October 2019, in which he “screamed at Ashley in front of other off-duty officers and then walked home … in the freezing cold.”
“Ashley then stated that Jared was not psychologically stable …. that Jared was ‘[imminently] going to do something dangerous because he snaps; his face goes white and then he becomes a new person,’” Nicholson stated.
Overall, the plaintiffs argued, Murphy’s conduct should have prompted England and other local law-enforcement agencies to “collect Jared’s badge or service weapon,” arrest him or “at a minimum detain him for a mental welfare check.”
Elia previously elevated the lawsuit from state to federal court in March, arguing that he had the right to do so because the case contained allegations of constitutional injury—specifically, claims that the jurisdictions, had, through inaction, violated Midby’s constitutionally protected rights to due process.
Zouhary has instructed both parties during the upcoming discovery process to prioritize depositions of people “who may have made statements or assurances that could have created a special relationship” with Midby, which would have obligated them to take further action to protect her.
