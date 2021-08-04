A Nampa man died Tuesday night following a motorcycle crash on state Highway 75 north of the Smiley Creek Store.
Fifty-one-year-old Todd Michael Fowler succumbed to his injuries after he was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins.
Fowler was headed south on a 2002 Honda motorcycle when he lost control making a turn near milepost 166 and went off the road into the sagebrush, Harkins said. First responders found Fowler about 40 yards from the highway, according to emergency communications monitored by the Express on Tuesday night.
By 8:03 p.m., about a half hour after the initial call, an air ambulance from Air St. Luke’s was en route to the scene. Emergency personnel initiated resuscitation efforts shortly thereafter, according to scanner traffic.
Fowler was wearing a helmet, Harkins said.
Commented