A Nampa man faces a single charge of felony grand theft following his arrest on July 6.
Lonnie K. Huntsinger, 45, is accused of stealing a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Officer Bryan Davis.
According to Davis, he was dispatched to the Shell gas station on Third Avenue in Hailey around 7 a.m. on July 6 for a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party allegedly saw a white man driving the Jeep along Main Street in Hailey.
According to the affidavit, Davis spotted the vehicle driving southbound on Aviation Drive. As he was running the licenses plate numbers of the Jeep to verify its ownership, the driver of the vehicle stepped out of the Jeep and began walking toward Davis, the affidavit states.
“I asked [Huntsinger] why he was driving the Jeep, and he replied, ‘I don’t know,’” the affidavit states.
Soon after, Huntsinger allegedly stopped answering questions from authorities and was placed under arrest for the theft.
Huntsinger is currently scheduled for an arraignment in Blaine County’s 5th District Court on Monday Aug. 2.
