A Fairfield man and a juvenile male were transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center on Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 about 7 miles west of Timmerman Junction.
Blaine County Sheriff deputies responded to the accident at milepost 171 near Moonstone Ranch and Poison Creek around 7:50 a.m.
A subsequent crash scene investigation determined that the juvenile male, whose identity was not released, was driving east on Highway 20 when his white 2000 Chevrolet truck struck the rear of an eastbound white 2006 Chevrolet truck driven by 65-year-old Johnny Lee Fields of Fairfield.
Both drivers were the only occupants in their respective trucks, which received “substantial damages and were towed from the scene,” according to the Sheriff’s office.
The extent of the drivers’ injuries was not immediately available on Wednesday.
Commented