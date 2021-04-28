A Montana man faces multiple felony drug offenses following a traffic stop for allegedly speeding within Blaine County limits.
Kenneth John Buntjer, 53, was charged with three separate counts of drug trafficking for allegedly transporting 400 grams or more of methamphetamine or amphetamine, more than three ounces of marijuana, and trafficking cocaine, according to court records. Buntjer was also charged with a misdemeanor of possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy John H. Lowder III, Lowder was patrolling southbound on state Highway 75 near Timmerman Junction, when he noted a silver Honda Civic traveling towards him at a high rate of speed. According to the affidavit, Lowder’s radar confirmed a speed of 71 mph in a 55-mph zone, and he initiated a traffic stop on the Honda for speeding.
During the traffic stop, a narcotics K9 with the Sheriff’s Office indicated towards the vehicle, meaning illegal substances could be inside the Honda. Buntjer admitted to having marijuana edibles in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Upon further search, deputies allegedly found two glass marijuana pipes, $5,500 in cash, 17 ounces of a substance that came back presumptive positive as methamphetamine, 2.12 ounces of a substance thought to be cocaine, and over three ounces of what are alleged to be marijuana edibles.
Buntjer is scheduled for a preliminary on May 2, at which time a judge must determine if there is sufficient evidence for the felony case to proceed to district court.
Commented