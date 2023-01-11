A Montana man who allegedly had more than half a pound of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Bellevue was charged with felony drug possession, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fifth District Court on Nov. 23.

John Edison Kelly Jr., 21, was arraigned on one count of felony possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana in Hailey on Nov. 23. He also entered a plea of not guilty to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia that same day.

According to a police report filed by Bellevue Marshal Cpl. Michael Shelamer, Shelamer was running stationary radar at the intersection of Main Street and Broadford Road on Nov. 23 at about 3:15 a.m. when he saw a Ford F-150, allegedly driven by Kelly, in the northbound lane going 40 mph in a posted 25 mph zone. Shelamer wrote that he made a U-turn and stopped the car near the intersection of Main and Spruce streets.

