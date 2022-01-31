Local first-responders are mourning the death of a longtime colleague on Monday after a Wood River Fire & Rescue captain and paramedic was found dead in Lincoln County over the weekend.
Thomas “Tom” White, of Hailey, was 50 years old.
Further details surrounding White’s death have not been released, Lincoln County Coroner Mike Piper told the Express. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
White had served as a full-time member of Wood River Fire & Rescue since 1998, according to department Chief Ron Bateman.
“Captain White served his community for nearly three decades and leaves behind a mother and father, a sister, a wife and three children, along with an extended family,” Bateman wrote on Monday afternoon. “Tom's personal, fire, and ski patrol families are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy during this time.”
The Hailey Police Department also put out a statement Monday lauding White for his service.
"Many past and present Hailey Police Officers worked numerous calls for service with Captain White, and we will miss his smile, kind demeanor, and professionalism," the department stated. "Rest in peace, Captain."
The Hailey Police Department first issued a plea on Facebook to help locate White around 2 p.m. Sunday, stating that it was “highly out of character” for him to be out of communication with family and friends.
According to the post, White’s shift ended around 7:30 Saturday morning and he had not been seen or heard from since.
Hailey Police Chief Steve England confirmed White’s death with the Express Sunday night following notification of next of kin. The Police Department also updated its Facebook status Sunday evening to state that White and his truck had been located.
“We are very thankful to the Hailey Police Department, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department and the community who shared information that helped locate Tom so quickly,” Bateman stated. “We are also very thankful to our partner fire and EMS agencies in Blaine County who have stepped up so compassionately to help us staff and serve the county while we heal and make funeral preparations for our brother.”
Bateman said a service with fire department honors is being planned and details are forthcoming.
