A Georgia woman and Utah man face multiple charges following a report to the Ketchum Division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office of a missing child in Custer County.
Kristen Zalak, 38, of Rockmart, Ga. and Harold Lamont Thomas, 52, of Ogden, Utah, went to the Ketchum Police Department around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 9 to report a missing child, according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier, the press release goes on to state, Zalak and Thomas had returned to a campground in Custer County to find Zalak’s 11-year-old son and his service dog missing.
Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputies later determined that the vehicle Zalak and Thomas drove to the sheriff’s office, a 2020 Toyota Corolla, had been reported stolen from Reno, Nev. Deputies also allegedly discovered illegal controlled substances in the Corolla.
Court records state that Zalak is facing two felonies, one for possession of methamphetamine and a second for grand theft. She is scheduled for an arraignment in district court on Oct. 26.
Although a probable-cause for arrest affidavit for Thomas indicates that he was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine—an amended complaint was filed on Wednesday, and Thomas has pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is now scheduled for sentencing for the misdemeanor charge on Oct. 26.
According to court records, Zalak also faces a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child in Custer County. In that case, she is scheduled for an arraignment on the misdemeanor charge on Monday, Sept. 28.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported in their Sept. 9 press release that the child was located and is safe.
