A Blaine County resident was charged with felony methamphetamine possession last week after police allegedly found the substance in his vehicle following his arrest on a separate misdemeanor warrant.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit from Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Lindley, the officer pursued 47-year-old Daniel Clinton Shipp on state Highway 75 shortly before 2 a.m. on March 28 after fellow officer Jordan Kranz ran Shipp’s plate and informed Lindley that Shipp had an active warrant for failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor driving-without-privileges charge. Kranz also advised Lindley that Shipp was last seen near the East Fork intersection.
According to the police report, Lindley headed south on the highway and spotted Shipp’s white Ford F-350 traveling southbound near Treasure Lane on the outskirts of Hailey. Lindley followed the vehicle to a Hailey gas station on Main Street and arrested Shipp on the misdemeanor warrant, the police report states. Another deputy removed Shipp’s dog from the truck and transported the animal to the Mountain Humane animal shelter, Lindley stated.
