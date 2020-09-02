A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 27 days in jail and three years on probation after pleading guilty to stealing a financial transaction card in January and using the card to make an illegal purchase in Ketchum.
Jonathan Daniel Hunt, 44, pleaded guilty to the felony offense on June 8 in exchange for dismissal of a second felony charge of fraudulently obtaining goods.
In addition to the jail and probation time, Hunt was ordered during a sentencing hearing Aug. 17 to pay $2,000 in fees and pay $931.80 in restitution to the victim whose debit card was stolen.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Officer Alexander Romashko of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office’s Ketchum Division, Romashko was dispatched to the River Run Lodge in Ketchum on Jan. 4 for a report of a theft. Following an investigation, it was determined that Hunt had found a wallet on the ground outside the day lodge, had taken out $300 in cash, a check and a debit card and discarded the wallet itself in the men’s bathroom of the lodge.
With the debit card, Hunt was seen on video surveillance footage buying a $600 sweater at Brass Ranch before authorities were able to locate him. Once found, Hunt was wearing the newly purchased sweater and asked authorities, “How can we make this easy?” according to the probable-cause affidavit.
Hunt will begin his jail sentence on Sept. 21, according to court records.
Commented