A Bellevue man was ordered to spend six months in jail and at least three years in custody for delivering methamphetamine in Blaine County last year.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Juan Ramirez-Martinez, 40, on May 9 to a total not-to-exceed sentence of eight years, with 180 days in the Blaine County jail, three years of supervised probation and an indeterminate period of custody lasting up to five years. Williamson also ordered Ramirez-Martinez to pay a $5,000 fine, $2,450 in reimbursement to law enforcement and $580 in court, lab and drug-testing costs.
Ramirez-Martinez initially faced a charge of felony meth trafficking for delivering 28 grams or more of meth to a confidential informant between May 22 and May 25, 2020, according to a redacted grand jury indictment from June 25, 2021. The indictment named Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Hansen and Lt. Mike Abaid as witnesses who were examined during the grand jury proceeding but withheld further details.
As part of a guilty plea, Ramirez-Martinez entered on Jan. 31, Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill agreed to reduce the meth trafficking charge to a meth delivery charge, removing an automatic minimum two-year prison sentence.
Ramirez-Martinez was originally arrested on June 29, 2021, based on a warrant for the felony charge, and was released on a $30,000 bond, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. He was directed to report to the Blaine County jail on May 16. ￼
Commented