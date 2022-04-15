A Hailey man will face a jury in Fifth District Court on April 26 over a felony charge of eluding police officers that resulted from a traffic stop in Woodside subdivision last November.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback, Christopher Garcia-Grimes Jr., 20, was clocked driving a silver Dodge truck near Baldy View Drive in Hailey at 60 mph in a 20-mph zone on November 15, 2021.
Under Idaho code, eluding a police officer is a felony when combined with driving over 30 mph above the speed limit or in a way that endangers people or property.
Fredback’s criminal complaint also charged Garcia-Grimes Jr. with misdemeanor marijuana possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers for failing to exit his vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by Hailey Police Department Officer Bryan Davis, Davis observed Garcia-Grimes Jr. fail to initiate a turn signal while turning onto Fox Acres Road around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, and again fail to use a turn signal while turning onto Creekside Drive. Those actions led Davis to activate his emergency lights and initiate a traffic stop, the officer stated.
During the stop, Davis wrote that he observed what appeared to be marijuana and a marijuana grinder in Garcia-Grimes Jr.’s Dodge truck, which Garcia-Grimes allegedly said were not his. The officer then asked Garcia-Grimes to step out of the truck to allow Davis to search the vehicle for other drugs, but the man “continually” refused and rolled up his driver’s side window, telling the officer he needed to call his lawyer, according to the affidavit.
Garcia-Grimes then allegedly “shifted the Dodge into the drive position while [Davis] stood within an arm’s length of the truck,” fishtailed “abruptly to the left” and “accelerated to a high rate of speed,” causing Davis to side-step out of the way to avoid being struck, the affidavit states.
Davis and Bellevue Marshal John Robideau pursued Garcia-Grimes on Baldy View Drive with overhead emergency lights activated, Davis wrote, at which point the truck accelerated to 60 mph. Garcia-Grimes then allegedly abandoned his truck on the corner of Baldy View and Shadybrook Drive and fled on foot on the bike path along with a passenger, according to the affidavit. Both Davis and Robideau were unable to locate the individuals.
In a Nov. 15 interview with Hailey police, Garcia-Grimes allegedly told officers that he locked his truck and fled at a high rate of speed because he had become frightened “when [Davis] unlocked his door and attempted to open it.”
Court records show that he pleaded not guilty to the felony eluding charge during his arraignment in Fifth District Court on Jan. 3 and was taken into police custody once again this week for violating conditions of his release.
For those unspecified violations, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle set his bond at $7,500 at an arraignment hearing on Tuesday morning. Garcia-Grimes posted that amount on Tuesday afternoon, records show. ￼
