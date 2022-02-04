A Blaine County man was sentenced last week to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay over $11,000 in restitution and various fines for a series of burglaries he carried out in Warm Springs in 2020.
Preston Alexander Clark, 35, pleaded guilty last May to felony grand theft in exchange for the dismissal of two other counts of felony burglary.
Clark is believed to have entered two residences and a shed in unincorporated Blaine County west of Ketchum between January and February 2020 and stolen a gas-powered chainsaw, a vintage motorbike, a Honda snow blower and sports equipment with a collective value over $1,000, according to probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy John Lowder.
On Jan. 24, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ordered Clark to pay $9,060 in restitution directly to a homeowner’s insurance company, $1,000 in restitution to a homeowner, $1,000 for public defender costs, $245 in court costs and $100 for DNA analysis.
In addition to his five-year probation period, which started on Jan. 24, Clark must write an apology letter to one burglary victim, consult with a medical health professional, seek and maintain employment and resolve an outstanding warrant in Connecticut, the judge ruled.
Williamson also granted Clark a withheld judgment—a pledge to remove the word “conviction” from his record upon successful completion of probation. The withheld judgment will not erase records of Clark’s guilty plea and sentencing related to his felony theft charge.
Clark faces an underlying sentence up to 60 days of discretionary jail time for violating any conditions of probation, including a requirement that he reside in Idaho. He has a 158-day credit for jail time he already served, some related to court violations.
Clark was initially arrested on Feb. 10, 2020, following a north-county burglary investigation, Lowder stated in his affidavit. According to the deputy’s report, Lowder and a detective drove out Warm Springs that day to follow up on reports of a string of burglaries on Sandy Lane, situated about a mile east of Frenchman’s Hot Springs. Lowder noted that Clark was the only full-time resident on the road at the time.
Police located both the missing motorbike and chainsaw “approximately 100 feet behind Preston’s home covered with a gray tarp” and observed motorcycle tire tracks from the neighbor’s shed to Clark’s residence, as well as boot prints that matched Clark’s in the homes that had been burglarized, according to the affidavit.
Court records show that Clark violated several orders after his arrest, including a no-contact order with his burglary victims. He was also arrested in November 2021 on a $75,000 bench warrant after failing to show in court.
Clark initially faced more than 30 years in state penitentiary for grand theft and burglary before entering into a plea agreement with the court last spring. ￼
