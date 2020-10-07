A Hailey man was sentenced to a retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider, following guilty pleas to his sixth and seventh DUIs in the past 10 years.
Juan Noriega, 41, pleaded guilty to the June 23 Blaine County offense on July 27 and pleaded guilty to another felony DUI charge out of Lincoln County on Aug. 18. Noriega is now in the Blaine County Detention Center awaiting transport to a prison facility to begin his nine-month to one-year sentence for both DUI convictions.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Jacy Baird, Noriega was pulled over for speeding. Noting the smell of alcohol emitting from the driver and the vehicle, Baird said that he conducted a series of field sobriety tests on Noriega before placing him under arrest for the felony DUI charge as well as two misdemeanors of driving without privileges and driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
In addition, Noriega had an ongoing felony DUI case out of Lincoln County following a charge on April 30. Both cases will run concurrently, meaning Noriega will serve time for both at once, rather than consecutively.
If unsuccessful in the rehabilitation program, Noriega faces an underlying sentence of up to 10 years in prison. His driver’s license was suspended for a minimum of one year.
Noriega has previously been convicted of DUI offenses in 2010, 2011, 2013 and two in 2019, all in California.
Commented