A Ketchum man has been charged with felony operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and misdemeanor DUI following an alleged incident that occurred on May 30.
Pio Rotilio Aquino Inga, 52, allegedly got into the wrong vehicle and crashed it, according to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Houghton.
According to the affidavit, Inga was seen by at least one witness getting into a 2003 Acura that was parked on the north side of Lefty’s Bar and Grill, crash it and then get out of the vehicle. Inga allegedly denied to the deputy having any involvement with the Acura, but a photo that police obtained allegedly shows Inga leaning against the Acura after it was crashed.
Following a breath test, Inga was also charged with a misdemeanor DUI after giving a breath sample of 0.20. The legal limit is 0.08.
The owner of the vehicle said she normally leaves her keys in her vehicle, which is how Inga was allegedly able to get in and drive it.
Inga is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 11, at which time a judge must find sufficient evidence for the case to proceed as a felony.
