A Hailey man faces a second-degree felony arson charge following a house fire in Hailey last week.
The arrest comes after Hailey Police were dispatched to a fire on Pocahontas Drive around 1:30 a.m. on the morning of July 25. According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Officer Joshua Latimer, the person that reported the fire “stated a tall white male wearing a dress shirt ran southbound…and [the reporting party] suspected that male started the fire.”
Once on scene, police found the south side of the living room was “fully engulfed.” Flames were coming out of a broken window in the same area, Latimer said.
The affidavit indicates that Latimer suspected the fire was started by Hailey resident Stanton Dean Pavlicek, 29, but does not explain why.
Once detained by law enforcement, Pavlicek’s face “appeared red, and the hair on his head appeared to be singed from every angle,” according to the affidavit. Latimer goes on to state that Pavlicek said he was throwing away a recently lit cigarette into the fireplace when it missed and an ember landed on the couch. The couch, Pavlicek said, had a spilled can of lighter fluid on it, which led to the couch catching fire quickly.
According to the affidavit, Pavlicek admitted multiple times to starting the fire and multiple times said that he “disliked the couch in the living room.”
Further investigation by an arson and explosion investigator with the Hailey Fire Department found “several distinct, inconsistent pouring patterns” of lighter fluid. The patterns “were of an accelerant being intentionally dumped or poured, and not accidently spilled or leaked,” the affidavit said.
Pavlicek is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9, at which time the court must determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed in district court.
