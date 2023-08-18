Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a Mackay man in the early-morning hours of Aug. 2 following a high-speed chase near the Blaine-Butte County line.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Kyle William Foster allegedly stole a government-issued 2023 Chevrolet 1500 pickup from a gas station in Mackay while the driver was getting coffee and drove the vehicle at “speeds up to 110 mph in a 65 mph zone” on U.S. Highway 26. He then allegedly traveled through Carey on U.S. Highway 20 at “90 mph in a 35 mph zone.”

Foster allegedly passed several vehicles and refused to pull over.

