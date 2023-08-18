Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a Mackay man in the early-morning hours of Aug. 2 following a high-speed chase near the Blaine-Butte County line.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Kyle William Foster allegedly stole a government-issued 2023 Chevrolet 1500 pickup from a gas station in Mackay while the driver was getting coffee and drove the vehicle at “speeds up to 110 mph in a 65 mph zone” on U.S. Highway 26. He then allegedly traveled through Carey on U.S. Highway 20 at “90 mph in a 35 mph zone.”
Foster allegedly passed several vehicles and refused to pull over.
“Deputies pursued the truck for approximately 8 miles before they successfully spike-stripped the truck on Main St. in Carey, bringing it to a stop on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 195,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.
According to a probable-cause affidavit by BCSO Deputy Jacy Baird, he was dispatched at 4:42 a.m. on Aug. 2 to the Exxon gas station in Carey for a welfare check on Foster, who had called 911 earlier and stated that “his son was kidnapped.”
Baird was informed that to “proceed with caution.” Around 5 a.m., he was advised by Blaine County Communications that Foster was headed from Carey towards Arco in a possibly stolen blue pickup with government plates, he stated.
“At approximately 05:38 hours I was sitting at the Blaine-Butte County line … when I saw a truck approaching me westbound on U.S. 26 at approximate mile post 223 at a high rate of speed,” Baird stated. “Foster continued driving west on U.S. 26 at approximately 100 mph. As the Chevrolet was approaching the city of Carey the Chevrolet continued traveling west into Carey traveling 90 mph entering a 35-mph zone.”
Foster swerved “in the opposite lane of travel to miss a car in his lane” and eventually was stopped by a spike strip deployed on Main Street in Carey by Sgt. Josh Pritchard, Baird stated.
“I grabbed my department-issued AR-15 and directed it towards the Chevrolet where I began giving orders to (Foster),” Baird stated. “I gave two commands towards Kyle when he got out of the Chevrolet and got onto the ground with his stomach on the asphalt.”
According to a police report by BCSO Detective Steve Hansen, Foster told police in a jail-cell interview that “voices inside his head” told him to steal the truck, which was valued between $36,000 and $44,000.
“Foster seemed very confused and had admitted to using methamphetamine earlier. Foster confirmed he took the truck from the Chevron in Mackay, where he lives. Foster told me the voices kept telling him to ‘go’ and to ‘drive faster,’” Hansen stated.
Foster, who was being held on $150,000 bond in the Blaine County jail as of Tuesday, is facing up to 19 years in state prison and fines up to $55,000 for both charges. He is being represented by Public Defender Doug Nelson.
On Aug. 2, Nelson requested a mental-health evaluation by a psychologist to determine whether Foster is capable of standing trial and assisting in his own defense. ￼
