A Mackay man faces up to five years in prison for allegedly threatening a man with a gun near Bellevue last week.
According to a report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jake McKenney, police responded to a property in unincorporated Blaine County around 8:26 a.m. on July 20 for a report of aggravated assault involving a firearm.
The reporting party, a man employed by the property owner as a stable hand to feed horses, told McKenney that he had knocked on the door of the barn where 52-year-old David Cecil Martin was living to apologize to Martin for a previous incident “involving horse manure,” McKenney stated. Martin allegedly opened the door and pointed a pistol at the employee, according to the police report.
The alleged victim stated that Martin was “waving the gun around, agitated,” causing him to fear for his life, McKenney stated.
In a subsequent interview with police, Martin blamed the employee for improperly feeding the horses and allegedly admitted to holding a .45 caliber revolver “pointed at the ground in front of and beside his body.”
Martin clarified that he was only “f---ing around” with the weapon, according to McKenney’s report.
“David made it very clear he doesn’t like [the employee],” McKenney stated.
Detectives recovered several rounds and shells at the barn Martin was using as his residence, according to McKenney’s report.
Martin is due back in court the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2, for a preliminary hearing to decide whether his case will be bound over to District Court for prosecution as a felony. ￼
