A Mackay man faces up to five years in prison for allegedly threatening a man with a gun near Bellevue last week.

According to a report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jake McKenney, police responded to a property in unincorporated Blaine County around 8:26 a.m. on July 20 for a report of aggravated assault involving a firearm.

The reporting party, a man employed by the property owner as a stable hand to feed horses, told McKenney that he had knocked on the door of the barn where 52-year-old David Cecil Martin was living to apologize to Martin for a previous incident “involving horse manure,” McKenney stated. Martin allegedly opened the door and pointed a pistol at the employee, according to the police report.

