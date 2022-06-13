The Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission will be meeting within the next few weeks to review attorney applicants for the position of Lincoln County Magistrate Judge. Currently holding the position is Judge Mark Ingram who will be retiring effective July 15, 2022.
Fourteen applications have been received for the position of Lincoln County Magistrate, according to Shelli Tubbs, Fifth District Trial Court Administrator. The applicants are: Nathan D. Adams of Hayden, Deputy Prosecutor, Kootenai County; Brendan L. Ash of Gooding, Assistant Public Defender, Gooding County; Samuel S. Beus of Twin Falls, Deputy Prosecutor, city of Twin Falls; Brock H. Bischoff of Heyburn, Deputy Prosecutor, Cassia County, C. Ira Dillman of Twin Falls, Deputy Prosecutor, Gooding County, Lee J. Fisher of Glenns Ferry, Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Elmore County; Monte C. Gray of Pocatello, Asst. General Counsel, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes; Luke A. Hagelberg of Sandpoint, Chief Deputy Public Defender, Bonner County; Elizabeth A. Harrison of Mountain Home, Deputy Prosecutor, Elmore County; Marilyn B. Paul of Shoshone, former Chief Public Defender, Twin Falls County; Tyler J. Rands of Twin Falls, Founding Partner, RandsLaw, PLLC; Randy W. Smith of Middleton, Deputy Public Defender Canyon County; Jeremy C. Vaughn of Filer, Assoc. Attorney, Stephan, Kvanvig, Stone & Trainor Law Firm; and Eric E. Wannamaker of Moscow, Technology Licensing Assoc., Washington State University.
Questionnaires for public comment may be obtained from the Trial Court Administrator’s office, Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls, (208) 736-4085, online at http://www.5thjudicialdistrict.com/, and at the Lincoln County Judicial Building located at 111 W. B St., Shoshone, ID.
