A 20-year-old Lemhi County resident is presumed dead after failing to surface on the Main Salmon River.
Idaho County dispatchers received a call on Tuesday about a possible drowning near the Polly Bemis Ranch historic site, located along the Salmon River in the Frank Church Wilderness, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
The caller reported that a man had been in the river for over 30 minutes and no one could locate him, the sheriff's office said in a Wednesday press release.
Police identified the missing man as Jessie Stansberry, of North Fork, Idaho. He was last seen wearing beige-colored shorts.
On Tuesday, Idaho County sheriff's deputies searched the riverbanks with the Riggins-based Salmon River Dive Team while air-ambulance helicopters flew above, searching for the man. Search efforts resumed on Wednesday.
"Numerous" other community members have assisted in the search, the sheriff's office said.
"Mr. Stansberry’s family has been notified. We wish to express our deepest sympathy to Jessie’s family during this tragic time," the office stated.
Commented