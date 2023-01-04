Fifth District Court in Hailey was a busy place this year, handling more than 70 arrests and hundreds of traffic citations just in the past two months.
Other lawsuits continued more quietly in U.S. District courts, with memorandums, motions and complaints stacking up on federal court databases rather than Idaho’s iCourt system.
Here’s a look at three civil cases that made the news this year.
1. Anti-mask group loses suit to Hailey, but takes another win
Cities across Blaine County began to phase out their indoor mask policies in early February, starting with Ketchum on Feb. 7 and followed by Sun Valley on Feb. 10.
Hailey took a different route on Feb. 14, though, opting to continue to require masks and mask signage. Councilmembers at the time pointed to the county’s “critical” COVID risk, assessed by the South Central Public Health District, and vowed to end the set of rules as soon as the risk level dropped.
Mayor Martha Burke ended the mandate about a month later, on March 11. She encouraged residents to use the CDC’s “community level county check” risk assessment model as opposed to the health district’s, stay up to date with their vaccinations and talk to their health provider about whether they should still wear a mask.
The decision to end Hailey’s masking policies came just a day after federal Judge David C. Nye stuck down a lawsuit against the city, which a group called the Health Freedom Defense Fund had filed the previous fall.
The Defense Fund—an Idaho nonprofit led by Ketchum vaccine critic Leslie Manookian—alleged that mask requirements are unconstitutional and dangerous to physical and mental health. Attorney Deborah Ferguson, representing the city of Hailey, refuted those claims, calling the harms cited “self-imposed.”
The judge upheld Ferguson’s arguments in March. Later, in August—in what the city of Hailey deemed an “unusual” court ruling—Nye ordered the Defense Fund to repay the city of Hailey around $30,000 for its attorneys fees, lifting the burden off taxpayers.
Despite the legal setback—and the dismissal of another, nearly identical lawsuit that the Defense Fund had filed against the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees the previous fall—the group had a bigger goal in mind: legal action pending against the Biden administration and the CDC.
The plaintiffs notched a major legal win on April 18, when federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle sided with the Defense Fund and declared the CDC’s mass-transit mask order unlawful and ineffective.
The ruling had massive ripple effects on transit across the country and locally. The same day, most major U.S. airlines announced through a cascade of press releases that masks had become optional in airports and on planes. Amtrak and several ride-share services, including Uber and Lyft, also dropped their respective mask policies, as did Mountain Rides and Friedman Memorial Airport.
2. Hailey injury accident lawsuit continues
A twelve-person jury is expected to decide in February 2024 whether the city of Hailey, Blaine County and the state were negligent in maintaining a crosswalk on Main Street in Hailey where a woman was struck and seriously injured by a drunk driver in 2021.
The case began in Fifth District Court in October 2021 when a former Hailey resident, Sarah Cardella, and her husband, Jonathan, filed a civil complaint and demand for jury trial against the jurisdictions. According to the complaint, the Cardellas were walking in the southern crosswalk at the intersection of Maple and Main streets the night of March 25, 2021, when a driver entered the crosswalk and hit Sarah Cardella “at a high rate of speed.”
The couple maintain that Sarah suffered fractures to her pelvis, spine and leg in addition to a host of other disabling injuries and are seeking compensation for past and future medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering and emotional distress.
Tragically, the driver—Hailey resident Stephen Begley—took his own life by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after the accident. A police report determined that Begley was talking on his cell phone at the time of the collision, and toxicology results from the Blaine County Coroner’s Office showed that Begley had been driving with a blood-alcohol concentration level of .175, more than twice the .08 legal limit.
Due to Begley’s intoxication at the time of his death, the Cardellas also sued a Hailey restaurant, a Hailey resident and other unnamed social hosts for wrongly serving Begley alcohol before the collision. Those parties are being sued under Idaho’s dram shop and social host liability laws, which can make bars, restaurants or party hosts liable if they serve an “obviously intoxicated” person alcohol and that person goes on to cause death or injury. Both the Hailey resident and restaurant have denied serving Begley too much alcohol.
The Cardellas’ attorney, Steve Wieland, has also pinned blame on the city of Hailey, Blaine County and the Idaho Transportation Department for negligently marking, maintaining and illuminating the crosswalk. The crosswalk was ultimately removed during the ITD’s $3.4 million Main Street reconstruction and repaving project this past summer, and each jurisdiction has refuted claims of negligence.
The case will resume in Fifth District Court in September 2023 with a pre-trial conference.
3. Custer County rancher sues county leaders for defamation
On Oct. 18, Custer County Judge Stevan H. Thompson dismissed most of a defamation lawsuit from Stanley-area ranch owner Michael Boren, arguing that three out of four defendants named in his suit—including two Blaine County officials—were protected by the First Amendment when they criticized his application for a private airstrip last year.
Boren, 60, owns Hell Roaring Ranch, about 15 miles south of Stanley on the west side of state Highway 75. Last year, he asked the Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission to officially recognize a strip of his property as a private airstrip, calling it a “formality for insurance purposes.”
The P&Z ultimately approved the permit application in the May of 2021 on the condition that the airstrip is open to limited air traffic only. The Custer County commissioners upheld the decision in August.
Also that summer, a group of concerned citizens from Blaine and Custer County—including Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury, former Blaine County Commissioner Sarah Michael and Stanley first responder Gary Gadwa—submitted an appeal to the county in which they claimed that Boren’s airstrip and hangar building violated state and federal environmental regulations and negatively impacted the viewshed. The appeal was unsucessful.
Through his attorney, Tom Banducci, Boren alleged that Fosbury, Michael and Gadwa continued a “smear campaign” against him even after his permit was approved, and spread misinformation about his airstrip and its legality.
All of Boren’s claims against Fosbury, Michael and Gadwa were dismissed this past October on the grounds that the defendants had the constitutional right to speak out against projects of interest to the general public, and should be able to air their grievances without fear of retribution.
“In this case, there is the potential for a great chilling effect on constitutional rights not just for these named defendants but for all the members of the public who spoke on this issue, which was undoubtedly a matter of public concern in which they were entitled to involvement,” Thompson wrote in his decision.
However, Thompson invited Boren to appeal the case to the Idaho Supreme Court, which he wrote would be “necessary” due to such a “novel and potentially harmful case.” Banducci filed a motion to amend the original legal complaint on Nov. 11.
“Mike Boren is taking the opportunity to amend his defamation complaint at this time to further focus his allegations of calculated falsehoods,” family spokesman Todd Cranney told the Express on Nov. 12. “The proposed amendment is intended to clarify and expand upon points raised by the court … Mr. Boren’s amended complaint highlights that the defamatory remarks and character assassination give rise to proper claims, because they allege falsehoods that were malicious and outside of the prior [permitting] process.”
A jury trial has been scheduled in Seventh District Court starting October 16, 2023. ￼
