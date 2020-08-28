A West Magic resident faces a felony charge of aggravated assault following an alleged altercation with the man’s landlord.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy James Shaw, Shaw was dispatched to a residence in West Magic on Aug. 16 just before 9 p.m. for a report of a landlord/tenant dispute that had turned physical.
The landlord said she had been attempting to vacate the tenant, Larry Lee Finstad Jr., because he had been smoking in the trailer he was staying in.
Finstad, 56, allegedly started a physical fight with the landlord when he pulled out a pair of scissors “and held them over his head in a threatening manner, as if he was going to stab [the landlord],” the affidavit states. In addition, the landlord stated that Finstad grabbed her and pulled her down. According to Shaw’s affidavit, she had an abrasion on her left arm.
When questioned, Finstad allegedly admitted to grabbing the scissors and holding them over his head but did not admit to striking his landlord.
In addition to the felony charge, Finstad also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia after a green metal marijuana pipe was found, which Finstad admitted was his.
Finstad was released on a bond of $5,000 on Aug. 17, the day following his arrest. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday, at which time the judge must find sufficient evidence to bind the felony charge over to District Court.
