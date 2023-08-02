A Ketchum resident pleaded not guilty to felony driving under the influence at her arraignment in 5th District Court on Wednesday.

According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy Kyle McCauley, the officer was called to a grocery store parking lot in Ketchum at 12:15 p.m. on June 20 to investigate a minor two-vehicle accident.

McCauley wrote that, on the scene, 63-year-old Kimberlee Ann Howard told him that she was trying to parallel park her 2009 white Mercedes-Benz on East Avenue when she hit a “dark colored car.” A witness on scene also told McCauley that he had watched Howard back into a silver Volvo, get out and inspect the damage.

