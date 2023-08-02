A Ketchum resident pleaded not guilty to felony driving under the influence at her arraignment in 5th District Court on Wednesday.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy Kyle McCauley, the officer was called to a grocery store parking lot in Ketchum at 12:15 p.m. on June 20 to investigate a minor two-vehicle accident.
McCauley wrote that, on the scene, 63-year-old Kimberlee Ann Howard told him that she was trying to parallel park her 2009 white Mercedes-Benz on East Avenue when she hit a “dark colored car.” A witness on scene also told McCauley that he had watched Howard back into a silver Volvo, get out and inspect the damage.
The officer said that he immediately began to suspect that Howard was under the influence due to the smell of alcohol on her breath, “slow and slurred” speech and “bloodshot and glassy” eyes. When asked when she last had an alcoholic drink, she allegedly told him “two days ago” but changed her answer to state that she “had not had a drink in 10 years” and explained that the alcohol smell on her breath was “perfume,” according to McCauley’s report.
“While trying to fill out her written statement form, Kimberlee used my patrol vehicle for balance as if on un-level ground,” McCauley stated.
Howard subsequently failed “one-leg stand,” “walk-and-turn” and “gaze nystagmus” field-sobriety tests and submitted breathalyzer samples of .156 and .150, nearly twice the legal .08 limit, McCauley stated. She was arrested and charged with DUI, which was classified as a felony after it was determined that she has prior DUI convictions in Blaine County dating back to 2004, 2009 and 2017—the first two misdemeanors and the latter a felony, according to court records.
Howard was released on $75,000 bond on the condition that she avoid all bars, drive only with an ignition interlock device and submit to a high level of drug and alcohol testing. She is due back in court for a three-day jury trial on Dec. 12, with representation by Public Defender Doug Nelson. ￼
