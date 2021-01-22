A Ketchum woman faces a felony charge of delivery of methamphetamine following a controlled buy with a confidential informant working in conjunction with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Karissa Reann Belieu, 26, was arrested on Jan. 8 after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant being monitored by law enforcement. According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Kristen Quinton, Belieu sold $1,125 worth of meth—1.75 grams—to the informant in Ketchum.
Belieu had an initial appearance for the alleged offense on Jan. 11, and as of press deadline on Thursday, had a warrant out for her arrest.
