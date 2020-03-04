A Ketchum woman faces four felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance for allegedly selling lysergic acid diethylamide—LSD—and marijuana to a confidential informant working on behalf of the Narcotics Enforcement Team, a multi-agency law enforcement team in Blaine County.
Amanda M. Hernandez-Lamb, 29, was booked and released from the Blaine County jail on Dec. 18, for charges alleged to have occurred on May 25 and June 5.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Hansen, Hansen scheduled two controlled buys for a confidential informant—in which a confidential informant is wired, given cash to make the drug purchases and later identifies the suspect he or she made the purchase from—to purchase drugs from Hernandez-Lamb.
The informant allegedly purchased seven LSD tabs and one quarter ounce of marijuana on May 25 from Hernandez-Lamb and purchased 10 LSD tabs and another quarter-ounce bag of marijuana on June 5.
According to the affidavit, both of the substances were tested by the Idaho State Lab and came back positive as LSD and marijuana.
Hernandez-Lamb is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today, March 4, at which time the judge must find sufficient evidence for the case to proceed on the felony charges.
