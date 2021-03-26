A Ketchum woman faces a felony charge of grand theft for allegedly stealing at least $1,000 from Sun Valley Co.
Samantha Sagely, 29, was arrested on Feb. 27, following an investigation by the Sun Valley Police Department that alleged she stole over $5,000 from the company’s Village Station restaurant at the Sun Valley Lodge, by applying 20% and 50% discounts on customer bills and pocketing the difference.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Sun Valley Police Officer Antonio Munoz, Sagely allegedly stole $4,045.25 between November and February, based on an audit report that showed the 50% discount applied to transactions during that period. Sagely allegedly admitted to law enforcement that “she had been giving the 50% discount to friends and employees for over two years,” according to the affidavit.
Sagely allegedly stole a total of $5,264.65 using both the 20% and 50% discounts about 694 times between June and February. According to the affidavit, she charged customers full price and then retroactively applied the discounts, in order to pocket the difference. The alleged theft was discovered following a series of audit reports for tip transfers, discounts and void checks that highlighted one employee—Sagely—“giving a high number of discounts.”
The affidavit states that Sun Valley Co. employees receive a 20% discount on food only, which does not apply to customers. The affidavit makes no example under which a 50% discount could be applied. Munoz was not available for clarification at the time of publication and the manager of Village Station, involved in this case, could not be reached for clarification by press deadline.
“Defendant did repeatedly charge customers full price for their order and accepted payment, then the Defendant did enter a discount for the order into the cash register, and did unlawfully withhold the difference between the customers’ payment and the amount paid to the Village Station,” an amended criminal complaint filed on March 1 states.
Sagely is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 6, at which time a judge will decide whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to District Court for prosecution.
Commented