A Ketchum woman was arrested on a felony DUI charge on Sunday, Dec. 12, after reportedly crashing into a city-owned street maintenance vehicle and a speed limit sign in downtown Ketchum.
Kaiya Lee Lentz, 27, was formally charged in Blaine County Magistrate Court on Dec. 13 with excessive driving under the influence, a felony, in addition to five other misdemeanor charges: possessing fewer than three ounces of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report striking a roadway fixture.
Lentz pleaded not guilty to all misdemeanor counts at an arraignment hearing on Monday and was released later that afternoon on $3,500 bond, court records show.
Lentz has a prior excessive DUI conviction in Blaine County from June 2018, making her second excessive charge a felony.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff deputy Dallas Faile, Faile initiated a traffic stop around 8:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of First Avenue and First Street after observing Lentz’s Dodge Journey travel south on Main Street without its headlights on, turn right at a red light at the Main and First intersection without stopping and continue through the First and Washington intersection without stopping at the stop sign.
During the traffic stop, Lentz allegedly slurred her speech told Faile that she had had several drinks that evening and failed a field sobriety test. The deputy also noted “sideswipe damage” and a broken tail lamp on Lentz’s vehicle, according to the affidavit. Lentz provided two breath tests showing a blood alcohol content of 0.21% and 0.22%, respectively, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%, Faile said.
A subsequent search of the Dodge SUV yielded a marijuana vape pen and a disposable soda cup containing wine, according to the affidavit.
Faile stated that after Lentz was arrested, a Ketchum city employee approached the scene with pieces of broken taillight that matched Lentz’s SUV. The employee told a second deputy that he had seen Lentz strike his truck earlier that evening in a parking lot along Warm Springs Road, turn on Tenth Street and strike a “Speed Limit 15 School” sign before apparently “fleeing the scene in a hurry,” Faile wrote.
Under the terms of her release, Lentz must submit to regular alcohol and drug testing and not drive with any alcohol or illegal drugs in her system. ￼
