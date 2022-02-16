A Ketchum woman was arrested late last month after allegedly burglarizing a Hailey hotel and stealing an electrical appliance from the establishment.
Ketchum resident Erica Lorenz White, 49, was charged on Jan. 29 with one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor petty theft and one count of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. She was later released on a $10,000 bond.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the court, White allegedly stole a “tan colored heater” from a hotel in north Hailey on Feb. 6.
Hailey Police Officers also said that they found two pipes on her person at the time of her arrest, leading to the paraphernalia charge.
White is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 1, at which point the prosecutor must present sufficient evidence to convince the judge to bind the case over to District Court.
The burglary charge is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine. Court records show that White entered not-guilty pleas to both misdemeanor charges on Jan. 31.
As a condition of her release, White must submit to regular alcohol and drug testing and not trespass on the hotel’s property. ￼
Commented