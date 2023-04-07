A Ketchum woman is facing one count of felony domestic battery carrying up to 10 years in prison for allegedly striking and cutting her partner, causing “traumatic injury,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Fifth District Court on April 3.

Ashlyn Nicole Conlin, 28, was arrested at a Ketchum residence Friday evening after Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence around 10:04 p.m.

According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Sheriff’s Deputy Ted Carsley, the alleged victim reported that Conlin cut his arm and face “with something sharp” and struck him “approximately seven times” in the face, head and arms.

