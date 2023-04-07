A Ketchum woman is facing one count of felony domestic battery carrying up to 10 years in prison for allegedly striking and cutting her partner, causing “traumatic injury,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Fifth District Court on April 3.
Ashlyn Nicole Conlin, 28, was arrested at a Ketchum residence Friday evening after Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence around 10:04 p.m.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Sheriff’s Deputy Ted Carsley, the alleged victim reported that Conlin cut his arm and face “with something sharp” and struck him “approximately seven times” in the face, head and arms.
“I could see several visible lacerations on [his] left forearm and left wrist area … the skin was broken and there was visible blood in the wounds,” Carsley stated.
The affidavit goes on to state that Conlin had inflicted the injuries during an argument over pet custody, according to the alleged victim’s account.
“She wanted to take the [alleged victim’s] puppy, and when he told her that he made sure to maintain ownership of the puppy through paperwork with the breeder, Ashlyn began to hit him,” Carsley stated. He escaped to the garage and called 911, Carsley wrote.
Carsley stated that Conlin allegedly admitted to hitting the man when the officer questioned her, but suggested that the lacerations were “from the puppy that [he] was holding at the time.”
“Based on my observations, the scratches and cuts to [his] arm were consistent with a human’s fingernails, and were too wide to be made by the small puppy’s nails,” the officer stated. “I determined that Ashlyn was the primary aggressor.”
At Conlin’s initial arraignment on April 3, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle entered a no-contact order to protect the alleged victim and ordered $3,000 bond, which Conlin posted that day.
As a condition of her release, prosecutor Stacie Summerhill recommended a requirement that she abstain from alcohol, but Public Defender Cheri Hicks advocated against that, citing Conlin’s lack of prior history.
Conlin is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 17 at 4:30 p.m., at which point Carsley, the alleged victim and other witnesses may testify. ￼
